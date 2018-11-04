Teaching Healthy Relationships

The task force should work to promote healthy teen relationships throughout Mid-Missouri.

Local women's shelter advocate Kelly Lucero knows first-hand about abusive relationships. She experienced it during her first marriage.

"Yeah, I had to do a whole lot of healing before i could do this work," explained Lucero. "I didn't know what the warning signs were of an abusive relationship, and often youth will view jealousy as a positive thing."

Now she is working to assemble a new task force of community youth leaders to combat abuse in teen relationships.

A staggering fact is one in every three women will fall victim to intimate partner violence, which can be physical, emotional, verbal or sexual. The newly created task force, along with the women's shelter, will help to reduce that number.

The main goal of the task force is to help educate parents and help them talk to their teens.

"They need to communicate with their children about what a healthy relationship is, and what the warning signs for unhealthy relationships are," said social work associate professor Fran Danis.

Lucero said she thinks the task force couldn't have come at a better time.

The task force hopes to serve more than 250 Mid-Missouri teens.

A closed door meeting to finalize the objectives of the task force took place Wednesday afternoon.

Phone numbers to the women's shelter:

Local: 573-875-1369

Hotline: 1-800-548-2480

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE