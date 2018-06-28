Team picked to review University of Missouri after turmoil

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A former GOP gubernatorial candidate and a conservative talk radio host are among those who will review the University of Missouri following turmoil.

The University of Missouri fell under scrutiny after student protests in Columbia over what some saw as administrators' indifference to racial issues.

Lawmakers frustrated over how turmoil was handled created the UM System Review Commission to review system policies and administrative structure. The eight-member commission will recommend changes.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Richard on Thursday said he appointed Mizzou alums Neal Bredehoeft of the Missouri Soybean Association, unsuccessful former GOP gubernatorial candidate Dave Spence and Kansas City attorney Michael Williams. He also picked Columbia conservative radio host Renee Hulshof, whose GOP husband unsuccessfully ran for governor.

The GOP House speaker also must appoint four members.