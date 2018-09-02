Team Prepares for Olympic Games

Bocce ball is not as easy as it looks.

So getting selected to play the game in the Olympics. Well, it's a big deal.

"We look at who actually has great sportsmanship, who can follow directions, who really can handle the physical stress we know it takes to go to a world game" said Diane Brimer.

Bob Stephens is Harry Besleme unified partner in the Special Olympics World Games. It means he's a non-disabled person who plays with a disabled athlete.

And Bob will tell you, even though Harry has autism, it does not stop Harry from playing very well.

He's very good at it. It's a shame he couldn't be out here today, because he's working.

The two have practiced the game for close to six years.

With Harry it's hard to find time to catch up on his practice time.

Now all the hard work is paying off and many people want to wish the two good luck.

Since these athletes are from Columbia, our community will send them off in a big way. Saturday, during the halftime show of the Mizzou football game, the University of Missouri will send Bob and Harry off in front of thousands of people.

"It's a big deal, a very big deal. Anyone who attends any world games is really an experience like nothing else they've experienced in their lifetime," said Diane Brimer the Central Area Director for Special Olympics.

"Well, I think we're prepared to do our best at the bocce part of it, I said I'm not for the opening ceremonies. That's going to just blow us away," said athlete Bob Stephens.