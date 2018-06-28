Team USA Picks Up Two More Wins Under Jamieson

NEW BEDFORD, MA - Mizzou head coach Tim Jamieson and the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team picked up two more wins over two days, moving its overall record to 5-1 this summer. The team defeated the Newport Gulls on Tuesday (June 28), 8-4, and then won 7-5 over the New Bedford Baysox on Wednesday (June 29) thanks in large part to a big game from Tyler Naquin (Texas A&M), who belted two home runs and drove in five.

The two games end Team USA's tour through the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) as it will now depart to North Carolina for a handful of games, including four against Japan and two against 18U National Team. The games in North Carolina will open with a clash against the Gastonia Grizzlies at Sims Legion Park today and the games will run through July 6. Team USA will then close its series with Japan at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha on July 8. TD Ameritrade is the new home of the NCAA Men's College World Series.

Through six games against teams from the NECBL this summer, Team USA has picked up five wins with its only loss coming against the NECBL All-Stars at Fenway Park. A bright spot for Jamieson and Team USA was when Mizzou righty Eric Anderson took to the mound against the North Shore Navigators and threw five scoreless innings en-route to the win.