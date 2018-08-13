Teams from Missouri, Kansas win EPA grants

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Teams from universities in Kansas and Missouri have won federal grants for developing sustainable products.

The regional office of the Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday in a release student teams from the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, and the University of Missouri are among the 38 university teams to receive $15,000 grants from the agency's People, Prosperity and the Planet program.

The EPA says the University of Kansas team will focus on harvesting wasted heat from LED lights, the Kansas State team is working on air filtration, and the University ofMissouri's project involves monitoring water quality at hydraulic fracturing sites.

The projects will be shown this spring, and teams will then go on to compete for additional awards to bring their products to the marketplace.