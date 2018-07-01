Technical Programs Offer Alternatives to College

COLUMBIA - For many people getting a bachelor's degree is a way to ensure a well paying job in the future, but the time commitment and rising costs have many people looking for other opportunities. Columbia Area Career Center administrators say many of its students can't afford to pay tuition at a four-year college.

"I think we're the way of the future," said Adult Programs Supervisor Jim Sharrock.

"I think it's very attractive," he said. "It's a quick turn around, and I think that's the advantage to our programs. You can go to school for a semester and get a job in phlebotomy."



The short timeline attracted Kim Hutcheson who is studying nursing to provide a better life for her son.

"When I had him, I knew it was time to do something serious to create stability for the both of us," she said.



After one year in the classroom and a program cost of about $11,000, Hutcheson will graduate as a Liscensed Practical Nurse.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found LPNs had a median salary of about $41,000 in 2012. Hutcheson said that will go a long way in helping her support her son and possibly continue her education to become a registered nurse.



"It's really, really increased my confidence," she said. "I'm pretty confident in finding a job. I've alread been offered a couple of positions while I did my clinicals in school."

Here is a list of other programs offered through the career center, along with the cost and projected salaries for each one. Salary estimates come from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 2012 data.

Program: Licensed Practical Nurse

Length:1 year - day classes

Cost: $11,300

Projected Income:$41,540

Program: Surgical Technologists

Length:1 year - day classes

Cost:$10,750

Projected Income:$41,790

Program: AWS Welding

Length:1 year - evening classes

Cost: $8,995

Projected Income: $36,300

Program: Culinary Academy

Length: 7 months - evening classes and local internships

Cost:$3,299

Projected Income: $42,480

Program: Massage Therapists

Length: 1 year - evening classes (also an accelerated day program)

Cost: $8,500

Projected Income: $35,970

Program: Phlebotomy

Length: 4 month - evening program

Cost: $999

Projected Income: $29,730

Program: Certified Nurse Assistant (CAN)

Length: 3-4 month - evening classes

Cost: $999

Projected Income: $24,420

Program: MoHealth WINS grant-funded Introduction to Maintenance Programs

Length: 4 month- evening program

Cost: Nothing for those who qualify for grant

Projected Income: $35,210



Program: Medical Coding

Length:18 months - evening classes

Cost: $6,000

Projected Income: $34,160

Program: HVAC

Length: 28 sessions/2 nights week for 4 months

Cost: $1650

Projected Income: $43,640

Program: Real Estate Agent

Length: 25 sessions, 2 nights/week for 3 months

Cost: $549

Projected Income: $51,930