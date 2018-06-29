Technology Booms in Bunceton Schools

Despite those financial challenges, Bunceton has a thriving technology with more than 200 networked computers for those students.

The district will also offer 10 interactive, dual-credit classes next year while promoting innovative teaching called inquiry-based learning. The program helps students learn through technology.

"The student-teacher relationships couldn't be any better," added student Tara Salzman. "We're very close, and you can go up and ask a teacher anything."

Superintendent Mary Lynn Battles noted this spring's 25 graduates have received a total of at least $160,000 in scholarships.

And, although many small schools face high teacher turnover each year, Battles said Bunceton lost only two of its 26 teachers in the past year.