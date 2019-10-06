Teen Accused in McKee Park Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

COLUMBIA - One of three teens accused in the killing of Tre'Veon Marshall in July pleaded not guilty Monday.

Boone County Prosecutor Tracy Gonzalez said 18-year-old Joshua Murray pleaded not guilty to charges of armed criminal action and first degree murder.

The charges are in connection with the July shooting in McKee Park that killed 17-year-old Marshall.

Gonzalez said it would take two to three weeks to set a new court date for Murray.

Kimberly Huett-Linzie and Nicholas Thomas were the other two arrested.