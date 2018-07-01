Teen among last week's St. Louis homicide victims

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have released the name of another one of the six people killed last week within an 18-hour period.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Jared Elam is the latest victim identified. He was fatally shot around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in a spate of homicides that police say appear to be unrelated.

Police responded to a report of gunshots fired and found Elam in an open field. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told police they saw a pick-up truck stop in the street and then heard gunshots.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information.