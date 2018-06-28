Teen Arrested for Fair Shooting

BOONE COUNTY - Police arrested a 14-year-old male Wednesday night as the suspect in the shooting at the Boone County Fairgrounds on July 23. Someone saw the suspect riding in a vehicle and notified police. Police arrested him at a residence in the 2300 block of Whitegate Drive in Columbia.

Police will not identify the suspect because he is a juvenile. He is now in juvenile custody.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said it has been looking very hard for the suspect. Detective Tom O'Sullivan said, "I'm not going to say a month is a long time, but it's probably longer than we would have liked to have gone without taking him into custody."

Law enforcement said the 14-year-old is the primary and only suspect in the shooting.