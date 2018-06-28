Teen Arrested for Linn High School Theft

LINN - The Osage County Sheriff's department arrested a minor Friday in connection to a series of burglaries at Linn High School over the last several months.

Sheriff Michael Dixon said school officials reported around $2,600 missing from the administrative office and Ag building over three separate incidents.

Dixon said deputies arrested the 17-year-old boy for second-degree burglary and stealing. He also said the minor told the department he used a key to enter the school. The minor left Osage County Jail after he posted $10,000 bond.

The Osage County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the thefts to see if others may have been involved. They recommend anyone with information call 573-897-3927 or the Crime Tips Hotline.