Teen arrested in shooting of Kansas City toddler

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 14-year-old boy is under arrest in Kansas City, suspected of opening fire on a house and wounding a toddler who was inside watching TV.

The Kansas City Star reports the suspect was arrested Tuesday and taken to the juvenile jail.

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the back around 10:30 a.m. Friday when someone fired at his home. The toddler was in a front room watching TV with his brother and two adults.

The little boy remained in the hospital Tuesday afternoon. His mother told The Star her son is coming along well, walking around and playing with his toys.

Police have not said if more arrests are expected. Investigators believe the shooter was with two other people when the shots were fired.