Teen Boy Dies in McKee Park Shooting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of McKee Street Sunday night.

Once officers arrived at the scene, a male victim in his teens was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m.

The victim's name will not be released until his family has been notified.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.