Teen Challenge Holds Banquet to Celebrate Central Missouri Center

COLUMBIA - The group Teen Challenge will celebrate the opening of its central Missouri center with a banquet tonight.

Mothers who need help with drug and alcohol recovery can bring their children to the center.

Teen Challenge is a faith-based drug and alcohol recovery group. It's affiliated with Assemblies of God but accepts any denominations.

The banquet is at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia First Assembly church.