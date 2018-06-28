Teen Charged as Juvenile in Ohio School Shooting

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) - An aunt says relatives of the 17-year-old suspect in a deadly Ohio high school shooting are grieving with the community but don't have answers to questions surrounding the attack.

Charges filed Thursday in Geauga County juvenile court accuse T.J. Lane of killing three students and wounding two others in the shooting Monday at Chardon High School, about 30 miles east of Cleveland. It's the first step in proceedings that could see him charged as an adult and facing the possibility of life without parole if convicted.

The Tribune-Review in Pittsburgh reports that Lane's aunt, Heather Lane, said earlier by email that her family is "weeping and praying" for Chardon. She says they're grateful for people who have prayed for them and urged the public to continue praying for the victims.