Teen Charged in Shooting To Be Tried As An Adult

2007 The Associated Press

JACKSON, MO (AP) - A 16-year-old from the southeast Missouri town of Jackson will be tried as an adult for shooting and wounding another teen in an alleged love-triangle dispute. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court Judge Scott Thomsen certified Jonathan McClard as an adult Thursday morning. McClard is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. McClard is accused of shooting 17-year-old Jeremy Voshage at a car wash in July. Family members tell the Southeast Missourian that the two teenage boys had been at odds for months. Relatives say McClard had threatened to kill Voshage because he had started dating McClard's former girlfriend.