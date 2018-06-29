Teen Charged with Bomb Plot Appears in Court

CHICAGO (AP) - An 18-year-old has made an initial appearance in court on charges he sought to ignite what he believed to be a car bomb outside a Chicago bar.

Adel Daoud walked into a federal court in Chicago in an orange jumpsuit with his legs and arms shacked. He sported a thin beard and thick, curly hair down to his shoulders.

His father, who was sitting on a court bench, waived at his son. His attorney asked a U.S. marshal if they could retrieve the teen's eye glasses so he could see his father across the small courtroom.

Daoud seemed relaxed as he spoke to his attorney, Thomas Durkin, occasionally smiling and nodding his head.

An court affidavit says Daoud was active in jihadist Internet forums. He was arrested Friday.