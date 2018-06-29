Teen Charged with Statutory Rape

CAPE GIRARDEAU - A Cape Girardeau teen is charged with rape and sodomy for allegedly having sex with a 12-year-old girl. Court documents said sex between Tyler Figliolo, 17, and the girl was consensual. It says the girl's mother was aware of it and arranged for birth control. But police said it's still a crime. The teen was charged Wednesday. Prosecutors said statutory rape occurs when a victim is younger than 14 and the defendant older than 17, regardless of consent. The relationship came to light when the girl told friends at school on Monday. An investigation is underway to determine if charges should be filed against the girl's mother.