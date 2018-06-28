Teen Charges Possibly Connected to Missouri Fire Death

CARROLLTON, Mo. (AP) - Carroll County authorities are waiting to learn if a teenager arrested in New Jersey will be extradited to Missouri on a charge of statutory rape of a girl who later died in a fire. The Kansas City Star reports that Theopolis Johnson III was charged with felony statutory rape with a girl who was 12 when her child was conceived.

The girl apparently is one of two people killed Oct. 21 in a trailer fire in rural Carroll County. The victims have not been officially identified. But town residents have said the victims were the owner of the home and her pregnant 13-year-old daughter.

Court documents say Johnson and his father had lived with the girl and her mother. Court records do not show that Johnson has an attorney.