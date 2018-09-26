Teen convicted in connection to 2016 homicide, murder charge dropped
COLUMBIA - A teenager pleaded guilty in connection with a 2016 homicide on Claudell Lane, but prosecutors dropped a murder charge against him.
Dariel Reid, 19, pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance on Monday, and will be sentenced on November 13.
He and two other teenagers were arrested for the shooting death of Keith Chambers, which police said happened during a drug deal. The other two teenagers, Brian Smith and Navarro Scott, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 12 years in prison.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - After cross examination Tuesday, the defense in the Missouri Voter ID trial presented their first witness in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of students registered to vote on the University of Missouri campus Tuesday. The Associated Students of... More >>
in
CANTON, MA (CNN) - Starting in January, Dunkin' Donuts will drop the "Donuts" from ads, packages and signage at new... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A police officer hurt his leg while trying to stop a man he caught breaking into a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Screenshots of text messages show former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' staff used a message-deleting app on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Taxes on Chinese imported goods could make home building and renovating more expensive. According to CNBC ,... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - A tri-state drug deal operation led to a murder in Miller County in June, according to the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A historic building in Jefferson City continues to collapse, with another piece breaking off Monday morning. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The plaintiff in the Missouri voter ID case presented a witness and expert Tuesday who said the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A teenager pleaded guilty in connection with a 2016 homicide on Claudell Lane, but prosecutors dropped a murder... More >>
in
CHILICOTHE - A Holts Summit woman convicted of murdering her husband died in prison, according to an obituary published by... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump stepped up to the iconic dais at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says state tax credits for low-income housing won't be issued until... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Matthias Katsch says he was 13 years old when a priest at his Jesuit school in Berlin first... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - A K-9 unit found a large amount of drugs in a truck caught speeding in Vichy, the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - 'Welcome Home' and 'Cars4Heroes' gave a new car to an Army veteran who now makes a living out... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In the past the the Roots N Blues N BBQ festival has consisted of three days of music,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - JEFFTRAN will host an open house Tuesday to discuss proposed changes to the city’s existing bus routes. ... More >>
in