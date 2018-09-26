Teen convicted in connection to 2016 homicide, murder charge dropped

COLUMBIA - A teenager pleaded guilty in connection with a 2016 homicide on Claudell Lane, but prosecutors dropped a murder charge against him.

Dariel Reid, 19, pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance on Monday, and will be sentenced on November 13.

He and two other teenagers were arrested for the shooting death of Keith Chambers, which police said happened during a drug deal. The other two teenagers, Brian Smith and Navarro Scott, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 12 years in prison.