Teen Could Get Life For Robbery

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City teenager could get life in prison for robbing an 85-year-old woman of $3 and throwing her into a trash bin. Nineteen-year-old Christopher Bates pleaded guilty yesterday to robbery, assault, burglary, kidnapping and four counts of armed criminal action. He faces a maximum of life in prison. Authorities say Bates was armed with a pellet gun when he broke into the woman's home in November 2006, hit her in the face, ordered her to "shut up" and robbed her of $3. He then put her into the trunk of her car and drove to a middle school, where he threw her into a trash bin and drove away. Bloody and barefooted, the woman crawled out of the bin and got help from a passerby. The victim is expected to speak at Bates' sentencing hearing in January.