Teen Dead After Gasconade County Crash

GASCONADE COUNTY - A car crash killed one teenager and seriously injured one woman in Gasconade County Sunday afternoon.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road eastbound on Route ZZ, less than a mile east of MO 19. After running of the road the car vaulted over a driveway, landed and began to overturn. It came to rest on its top in a road ditch.

The accident partially ejected the passenger, 17-year-old Ashley Logan of Bland, Mo., through the windshielf and respondents pronounced her dead at the scene.

The driver, 38-year-old Evora Logan, also of Bland, Mo., is in serious condition at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.