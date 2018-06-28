Teen dead in accidental shooting after finding gun in park

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri teenager is dead after being accidentally shot with a gun he and a friend found in a city park.

Police say 17-year-old Zackary Depung and another 17-year-old found the gun Saturday at a park in Festus. They believed the gun was unloaded as they played with it outside Depung's house.

Depung was shot near the neck. He was flown to a St. Louis hospital, where he died early Sunday.

Authorities are trying to determine who owned the gun and how it got in the park and will turn over evidence to the Jefferson County prosecutor's office for review.