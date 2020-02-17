Teen dies in Laclede County car accident

LACEDE COUNTY- One teen died and three others suffered injuries in a single-car-accident Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle was identified to be Eva Grantham, 17, of Lebanon. The car travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The accident occured at 12:25 p.m.

Grantham suffered serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The other three individuals involved were not identified by name on the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

It was a 16-year-old male that passed away in the accident. A 16-year-old female sustained serious injuries and a 15-year-old male sustained minor injuries. The 16-year-old female was taken from the scene with Grantham for treatment.

The 16-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:00 p.m.

This is Troop I's fourth fatality in 2020.