Teen Dies in Shootout Near Golf Course

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS (AP) - A teenager is dead following a shootout at a townhome complex near a St. Louis County golf course.

The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. Monday at Brentwood Townhomes, near the Norwood Hills Country Club. Police say two teens exchanged shots with at least one person inside a home. Authorities have not said what led to the shootout.

The name of the victim has not been released. Police are searching for a teenager who ran from the scene.