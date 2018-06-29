Teen Drops Toddler Out Of Window

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Police say a Springfield teenager claims she dropped a toddler from a second-story window in part because two kids younger than 10 told her to. 18-year-old Rebecca Woods is facing child endangerment charges after a 2-year-old boy was dropped two stories from an apartment Saturday. The child was caught by two boys below and was not seriously hurt. Police say Woods told them that an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old she was baby-sitting wanted her to throw the child out the window. They said there was a 10-year-old boy below outside to catch him. A probable cause statement says the girl told police she thought throwing the child out the window was a bad idea. But then she held the baby out the window and dropped him about 14 feet.