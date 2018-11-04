Teen Drowns in the Lake of the Ozarks

IVY BEND - The Missouri State Water Patrol recovered the body of 18-year-old James Peak soon after 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. A family member could not locate the victim after hearing a splash on the dock. He called 9-1-1 after spotting the victim's cap floating in the lake. The incident occurred after 10:00 p.m. The body was found near the dock and taken to Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles.