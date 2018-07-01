Teen Falls Through Ice, Rescues Himself

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 16-year-old St. Louis boy is recovering after falling through ice in a city park.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the teen managed to pull himself out of the lake at O'Fallon Park Tuesday morning and get help from neighbors. He is being treated at a hospital. His name and condition were not released.

St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby says the boy was cutting through the park and thought he could walk on the ice. The air temperature was about 13 degrees, but the high on Monday was 50 degrees and the ice wasn't solid.

It was the latest of several recent incidents of people and animals falling through the ice. Temperatures have been rising and falling dramatically this month, leaving ice to form, then thaw.