Teen featured on Lucky Charms box to promote mental health care

17 hours 47 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 7:46:34 AM CDT June 01, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN
By: Tyler Manning

HELENA, Mont. (Independent Record) -- Helena teen Bella Nyman joined a rather exclusive group when a box of Lucky Charms featuring a picture of her face hit grocery store shelves earlier this month.

In September, Nyman was chosen to advocate for children's mental health care as a national champion for the Children's Miracle Network, an honor she shares with 10 other individuals across the United States. She is the first from Montana and the first from Shodair Children's Hospital, which is the only mental health facility affiliated with the Children's Miracle Network, to earn the distinction.

"It's amazing and a little surreal when thinking about where I was two years ago," Nyman said about seeing herself on a box of cereal. "In a way I can look at it and be reminded that I made it, I survived."

A partnership between General Mills and CMN, the cereal box campaign is aimed at raising awareness of the needs of children suffering from poor mental health. They also partnered with Costco, which is the only store selling these boxes, where donations can be made to the CMN throughout the month of May.

The boxes featuring Nyman are available in Costco stores throughout Montana, though it appears they are already sold out in Helena.

Nyman has been very open about the struggles she has faced with her mental health. She has no doubt that she would not be alive today if it weren't for the help she received from Shodair, even though she had overwhelming support from her family.

In addition, she said she would have dropped out of school if it weren't for the Project For Alternative Learning. Nyman will be a senior next year, and her love for the school makes her an advocate for that program as well.

Shodair's community relations director Alana Listoe said Nyman's tenacity and resilience demonstrates how young people with a mental illness can thrive.

"She is a little spitfire, unafraid to tell you how it is," Listoe said. "She is an excellent ambassador for Shodair, CMN and mental health."

Listoe said she believes Nyman grew through her relationship with Shodair. Over time, Nyman and her family became part of the Shodair family and a patient relationship grew into more of a friendship, according to Listoe.

This is something Nyman agrees with. She said that through her work as a champion she has made further connections with Shodair staff. This is on top of the close relationships she made with staff as a patient.

Nyman's relationship with Shodair also helped her with the intimidating task of becoming a national champion.

"Going into this I didn't have to worry about them judging me," Nyman said. "They know me and they know my situation. They were willing to do whatever they could to make it comfortable."

During her time as a champion, Nyman has traveled with the CMN and shared her story. She went to Las Vegas and spoke to over 7,000 people about the importance of mental health. There she met a lot of new people and heard their stories.

Nyman said she even met a man who said her story inspired him to speak about his own mental health struggles, something he had been quiet about the majority of his life. Nyman even used her birthday as an opportunity to raise money for CMN hospitals.

Her main goal in her advocacy is to not only raise awareness of children's mental health struggles but to create a large-scale conversation about mental health. She hopes that by sharing her story, more people will be willing to open up about mental health.

Nyman will remain a champion for the remainder of 2020. She hopes the COVID-19 pandemic will die down a bit so she can resume traveling and telling people her story.

Soon after, she will graduate from PAL. Nyman said she doesn't know what she wants to do after graduation, but she will remain an advocate for mental health regardless.

"For me it's really a need to keep advocating for mental health as much as I possibly can," Nyman said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia protests continue into Monday night, stores block entrances
Columbia protests continue into Monday night, stores block entrances
COLUMBIA - Protestors continued to gather downtown Columbia after the sun went down Monday night. The group of about... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 10:31:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Protestors gather at Missouri State Capitol to honor George Floyd
Protestors gather at Missouri State Capitol to honor George Floyd
JEFFERSON CITY - Several hundred protestors gathered at the Missouri State Capitol Monday to honor the death of George Floyd.... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 10:15:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Missouri governor cuts $209M from budget because of virus
Missouri governor cuts $209M from budget because of virus
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's governor is cutting another $209 million from this year's budget in response to declining... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 7:34:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

CPS superintendent explains what bond issue would do for schools
CPS superintendent explains what bond issue would do for schools
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia Public Schools superintendent Peter Stiepleman on Monday about the bond measure voters will... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 5:22:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Tryps Camp offers theater classes online
Tryps Camp offers theater classes online
COLUMBIA - Many camps are choosing to go virtual this year so that parents can still give their children an... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 5:13:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

MU Chancellor condemns discrimination and racism, Snapchat video
MU Chancellor condemns discrimination and racism, Snapchat video
COLUMBIA - UM System President and MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi on Monday " condemned recent acts of racism around... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 5:05:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Columbia Police investigating shots fired on Circus Avenue
Columbia Police investigating shots fired on Circus Avenue
COLUMBIA - At 1:50 a.m. on May 31, Columbia Police officers responded to a shots fired call on the 400... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 4:14:01 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in Continuous News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 4:00:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri counties prepare for first election during COVID-19
Mid-Missouri counties prepare for first election during COVID-19
COLUMBIA - When voters head to the polls for municipal elections Tuesday, things will look a little different. With... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Hundreds go through drive-thru, COVID-19 testing at Hickman High School
Hundreds go through drive-thru, COVID-19 testing at Hickman High School
COLUMBIA— COVID-19 drive-thru testing is taking place at Hickman High School today and tomorrow between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 2:36:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Ahead of Jefferson City protests, Gov. Parson says "violence is not the answer"
Ahead of Jefferson City protests, Gov. Parson says "violence is not the answer"
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before the start of scheduled protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the Missouri... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 2:30:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Teen featured on Lucky Charms box to promote mental health care
Teen featured on Lucky Charms box to promote mental health care
HELENA, Mont. ( Independent Record ) -- Helena teen Bella Nyman joined a rather exclusive group when a box of... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 7:46:34 AM CDT June 01, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 180 new cases statewide
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 180 new cases statewide
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 5:03:00 AM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Suspicious" fire at Columbia Dollar General, second in three weeks
UPDATE: Suspicious" fire at Columbia Dollar General, second in three weeks
COLUMBIA - The Dollar General off of Clark Lane was surrounded by smoke early Monday morning. The Columbia Fire... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 1:23:00 AM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Protesters block off Broadway and Providence early Monday morning
Protesters block off Broadway and Providence early Monday morning
COLUMBIA - Protesters blocked off the intersection of Broadway and Providence late Sunday night in protest of George Floyd's death.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 1:09:00 AM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri protests continue in Columbia and Boonville
Mid-Missouri protests continue in Columbia and Boonville
COLUMBIA - Protesters in mid-Missouri gathered in Columbia and Boonville Sunday to protest police brutality following the death of George... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 31 2020 May 31, 2020 Sunday, May 31, 2020 11:01:00 PM CDT May 31, 2020 in News

The Bluffs addresses test results, family member reacts
The Bluffs addresses test results, family member reacts
COLUMBIA - One resident of The Bluffs tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday after a facility wide testing, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 31 2020 May 31, 2020 Sunday, May 31, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT May 31, 2020 in News

Callaway county chase ends with man hospitalized
Callaway county chase ends with man hospitalized
CALLAWAY COUNTY - One man from Jefferson City was transported to a hospital with serious injuries after a police pursuit... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 31 2020 May 31, 2020 Sunday, May 31, 2020 1:22:00 PM CDT May 31, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
2am 69°
3am 68°
4am 67°
5am 66°