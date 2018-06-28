Teen Fires Gun at Ceiling

The boy was dressed in black and wearing a mask allegedly brought a 12-gauge shotgun to Farmington High School and fired it into a restroom ceiling this morning. No one was injured when the shot was fired around 8 a-m. Prosecutors charged Joshua Minks with four counts of assault while on school property and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at the county jail on 250-thousand dollars bond. Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker says the student allegedly brought his father's single-shot shotgun to school in a duffel bag and assembled it in the boys' restroom. When another student entered and said the gun did not look real, Minks allegedly fired the weapon into the ceiling. Fast-acting school officials cleared the halls and convinced the student to put the gun down.