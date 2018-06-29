Teen Found Dead, Electrocution Suspected

AP-MO--Teen Dead (Tops),0075Teen found dead; electrocution suspected ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A 16-year-old boy who was apparently electrocuted this morning in south St. Louis County is identified as Christopher Morgan. Police say the boy's body was found early this morning on the construction site where a casino is being built. They say it appears he grabbed a live electrical wire. The body was discovered just before four a-m. Police are questioning three other people who were with the boy. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-07-30-07 1518EDT

