Teen Gets Year in Jail for 'Knockout Game' Attack

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis teenager has been sentenced to a year in jail for punching a man in what was apparently a "knockout game" attack.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 18-year-old Edward Townsend was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in January to one count of third-degree misdemeanor assault.

The incident happened in May. The 30-year-old victim was walking on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. when a group of teens walked up to him. Townsend punched the man. The group then surrounded the victim.

In the knockout game, strangers are attacked at random. The attacks are sometimes videotaped and posted online.

Townsend was the only one charged in the case.