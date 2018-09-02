Teen Girl Located Safe in NW Mo. Home County

By: The Associated Press

GALLATIN (AP) - Authorities have canceled an endangered-person for a 14-year-old girl after finding her safe in her northwest Missouri home county.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office issued the alert late Sunday, believing the teen might have been headed to Wichita, Kan., with a 17-year-old boy.

The advisory was issued when the pair failed to return to Daviess County after traveling to neighboring Grundy County on Saturday.

No further details about the case were released Monday afternoon.