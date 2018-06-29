Teen in Custody After Bringing Gun to School

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - A 13-year-old is in juvenile custody after taking a gun to a middle school in St. Louis County.

Florissant police say the boy turned himself in to a teacher on Thursday.

The incident happened at Cross Keys Middle School in Florissant. School officials say the student brought the unloaded gun to a class, then handed it to a teacher, who reported it.

Police say that while the gun was not loaded, the student had a bullet in his possession.