Teen in serious condition following crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning.

Kileigh Schuldt was hit by a Ford truck while turning her Chevrolet Malibu left from County Road 116 onto Route Z, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. She was taken to University Hospital.

MSHP didn't list any injuries for the driver of the Ford truck.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.