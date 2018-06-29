Teen Injured in Water Skiing Accident

CAMDEN COUNTY - A St. Louis teenager was injured Thursday morning after hitting a wake.

13-year-old Bernhardt Wendeln was seriously injured when waterskiing behind a boat at the 38.5mm main channel at the Lake of the Ozarks according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the boat was traveling downstream and causing large wakes. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. when Bernhardt collided with one of the wakes.

Wendeln was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with serious injuries.