Teen Joins his Parents and Brother as an Adult Suspect in Laddonia Murder

AUDRAIN COUNTY - A judge's ruling means a 15-year-old murder suspect will be tried as an adult.

A judge from the Audrain County Circuit Court dismissed the juvenile case of one of the teenage Harvey boys involved in the case.

That means Jordan Clay Harvey is now certified to stand trial as an adult.

The Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney is charging him with murder in the second degree as well as kidnapping and felonious restraint.

He's charged along with his parents Chester and Angela Harvey, his brother Chad, another 17-year-old brother yet to be named and three others in the deth of 20-year-old James McNeely back in December.

Trials for others involved are still in progress.