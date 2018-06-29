Teen killed, man arrested in fatal crash

COLUMBIA - A 19-year-old pregnant woman was killed and three others were injured during a car crash in Columbia Saturday night.

Monday officers arrested Jeremiah Karl Lynne, 23, of Columbia, for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident felony, two counts of murder in the second degree and resisting or interfering with arrest felony. He was arrested after being discharged from the hospital at 1:31 p.m.

The passenger in Lynne's vehicle, Skyler L. Littleton, 19, from Columbia, was transported to a local hospital. Littleton, who was four months pregnant, was pronounced dead.

Lynne suffered minor injuries. He fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody shortly after. He has no bond set for his charges.

Lynne was driving his vehicle Saturday night without an illuminated license plate. An officer said Lynne didn't stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Garth and Forrest Avenue. Lynne started driving south on Garth at high speed, prompting the officer to turn on emergency lights and sirens. However, the officer turned off the emergency lights and sirens because Lynne's erratic driving was creating a serious risk of physical injury to others on the roads.

Lynne continued to travel at high speeds and drove into oncoming lanes of traffic. Once Lynne approached the intersection of Garth and Ash, he attempted to pass multiple vehicles in the northbound lane at a four way intersection. Lynne didn't slow down at the intersection, crashing into a vehicle that was turning left.

The passenger in that vehicle was taken by ambulance with minor injuries.