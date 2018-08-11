Teen Killed on Train Tracks

AP-MO--Train-Pedestrian 10-22 0079 AP-MO--Train-Pedestrian,0065 Youth who walked onto tracks killed by train WINFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities say an 18-year-old from Winfield in eastern Missouri is dead after being run over by a freight train near his home. The highway patrol says Richard Snarr stepped into the path of the 130-car Burlington Northern Santa Fe train near a crossing in Winfield at about 9:30 yesterday morning. The youth was pronounced dead at the scene. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-10-22-06 1055EDT