Teen Killed When Motorcycle Strikes Deer

By: Associated Press

KINGDOM CITY (AP) - A teenager from St. Louis has died after his motorcycle struck a deer in mid-Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Jarad Lemcke was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 early Sunday when he struck a deer near Kingdom City in Callaway County.

Lemcke was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.