Teen killed while playing with guns in suburban St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) — Authorities have charged a 17-year-old with involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly shot another teenager while they were playing with guns.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports St. Louis County prosecutors say the victim, Alvin Sanders, and his friend, Dashon Gavin, were playing with guns Saturday afternoon at Sanders' home when a gun went off.

Sanders was shot in the face and collapsed after running to a neighbor's home. A third person witnessed the shooting.

Gavin is being held on $50,000 bail.