Teen May Start at Youth Facility

Source: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis-area boy who admitted abducting, sexually assaulting and stomping a 6-year-old girl may start his sentence in a youth center instead of prison. Sherman Burnett Jr. was 13 at the time of the attack. Now 15, he pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, first-degree assault, sodomy and attempted rape in the November 2005 attack in Spanish Lake. At sentencing October 5th, the judge will have the option of ordering Burnett held at a secure youth facility for up to the first six years and then moved to prison. Burnett could face up to life in prison. Police said the girl was punched, kicked, stomped and choked while being sexually assaulted. An officer found her barely alive in the woods behind her home.