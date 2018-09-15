Teen Pilot Dies in Plane Crash

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ANDREW COUNTY (AP) - A teenage student pilot is dead after the Cessna airplane he was piloting crashed in the backyard of a home in northwest Missouri. The victim is identified as 17-year-old Waylon Kirtley of Union Star. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kirtley was the only person aboard the single-engine plane. The plane crashed at about 3 p.m. behind a Union Star home. Kirtley did not have a pilot's license, but had completed the 10 hours necessary to pilot the four-passenger 1974 Cessna 172M Skyhawk. He had taken off from Rosecrans Memorial Airport. Authorities said witnesses reported seeing the plane perform an air maneuver before it plummeted, striking a power line and becoming fully engulfed upon impact near a backyard pool. No one in the home was injured.