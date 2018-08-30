Teen pleads guilty in girl's Kansas City water park killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has pleaded guilty in the killing of a middle school student at a south Kansas City water park.

The Kansas City Star reports that 19-year-old Dominic McDaniel was one of three people charged in the death of 14-year-old Alexis Kane. McDaniel pleaded guilty Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He had been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Alexis was found shot to death in January 2015 on the grounds of The Bay Waterpark. Court records say friends told police that she was killed after meeting someone she had been communicating with on Facebook.

No sentencing date has been set.

Two others remain charged with first-degree murder in the slaying. Authorities haven't revealed a motive.