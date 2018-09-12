Teen Pleads Guilty in Ohio Drifter's Death

MEXICO -- An 18-year-old Missouri man will serve 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in the killing of an Ohio drifter.

Ethan Harvey pleaded guilty Monday in Audrain County Circuit Court to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping charges. They stem from the December 2009 slaying of 20-year-old William James Boyd McNeely.



Harvey's father, Chester Harvey Jr., has been sentenced to life in prison for McNeely's death. Ethan's oldest brother Chad also has been sentenced to life, and his younger brother Jordan was

sentenced to 15 years, but execution was suspended.



Ethan Harvey's mother is facing first-degree murder charges and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.



Ethan Harvey was 16 when McNeely was killed but was charged in adult court.