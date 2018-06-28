Teen Pleads Guilty in Stray Bullet Case

Eighteen-year-old Kevin Briggs had been scheduled for trial this week in Jackson County Circuit Court. Instead, he pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree felony murder. The victim was 29-year-old Jeff Tilman, a mechanic and father of two. Tilman was sitting at a computer in his home on December Eleventh of last year when he was struck in the head by a 44-caliber bullet that came through a window. Tilman's wife and seven-year-old son were seated on a sofa nearby. Witnesses told police they saw Briggs lean out of a car and fire a handgun at a passing vehicle when the bullet strayed. Briggs faces ten years to life in prison. An 18-year-old man accused of driving the car is set for trial next month.