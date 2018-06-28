Teen Pleads Not Guilty in Child Sex Assault

CLAYTON - A 13-year-old St. Louis County boy pleads not guilty to the abduction and sexual assault of a 6-year-old neighbor girl. Sherman Burnett of Spanish Lake was earlier certified to stand trial as an adult. He entered the not guilty plea today during arraignment in St. Louis County Court. Investigators say Burnett took the victim to a secluded area, where he punched, kicked and stomped her before sexually assaulting her. A police officer found the girl, barely alive, the next morning. If convicted, Burnett could face up to life in prison.