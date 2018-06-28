Teen's Death Strikes School

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Grief counselors will be on hand this week at McCluer High School after a popular senior was killed in a car wreck last weekend. Samantha Lipka was killed Sunday when the car she was riding in made a U-turn on Interstate 70 near Columbia and was hit by a second vehicle. The 17-year-old was a popular senior and a star pitcher on the high school's softball team. STL Today, the Web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reports that grief counselors will help students as they deal with the shocking news. The school says the counselors will remain at the school until they are no longer needed.