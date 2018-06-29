Teen's Reason for Police Chase: Had to Go to Prom

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Police say a St. Louis-area teenager had a simple answer for leading police on a lengthy, dangerous chase: He didn't want to miss prom. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the chase happened Friday in Wentzville. The suspect, 19-year-old Daniel Buck of O'Fallon, is charged with felony resisting arrest and several traffic citations.

An officer sought to pull over an SUV for numerous active warrants. Police say Buck saw police and sped away. Stop sticks eventually disabled the SUV.

Buck allegedly told police he fled because he was driving with a revoked license and had nine warrants for failure to appear on various charges. He reportedly said he didn't want to go to jail because he was supposed to take his girlfriend to prom the next night.