Teen Shot to Death on St. Louis Ballfield

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating after a teenager was found shot to death on a baseball field in a neighborhood park.

The name of the victim, believed to be 16, has not been released. He was shot about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the boy was apparently waiting at a bus stop when he was targeted by a gunman. The teen ran into the park and was chased by the gunman. The victim fell in the outfield of the ballpark.

Police are searching for the gunman.